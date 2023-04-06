JEFFERSON — Elysian Fields came to Jefferson looking to get their season back on track after losing two in a row against West Rusk and Arp. With less than half the season left, Jefferson needs every win they can get to make it to post-season.
The Yellow Jackets got an early lead, and despite Jefferson rallying in the fourth inning, EF maintained their lead to the end, securing a 12-7 victory.
The Yellow Jackets got started early in the first inning when B. Widon got a double for a run. The Yellow Jackets got three runs in the first inning and five in the second inning, building a significant lead early on.
The Jefferson Bulldogs were down seven points until, in the fourth inning, they found the rally spirit and scored six runs. Knox Tomlinson and the Clark brothers, Brayden and Bryce, got the rally started by each getting singles. The rally wasn’t enough to tie the game up, and Elysian Fields continued to score, allowing them to stay ahead to the end.
D. Hutson led the Yellow Jackets in offense, getting three hits, one RBI and two runs. B. Widon, B. Parker and J. Alaniz got two runs each as well. Elysian Fields hit a total of 10 balls.
Jefferson also got 10 hits. Tomlinson got three hits, two runs and one RBI. The Clark brothers got five hits and two RBIs, and the pitcher Clark got a single run.
With this victory, Elysian Fields improves their record to 3-4 in the district and 5-5 overall. Their next match at Tatum is Friday at noon.
The Bulldogs fall to 1-9 overall, and 1-5 in the district. Their next chance to turn their season around is against Waskom at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.