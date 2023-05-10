LUFKIN — The Hallsville Bobcats took the momentum from their 12-1 district record to Lufkin to face off against Huntsville in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Bobcats kept their cool in two low-scoring games, moving onto the next round after sweeping the series 2-0.
Huntsville is a familiar opponent to the Bobcats; they played each other earlier this year, with Hallsville getting the 3-1 victory.
The first game this time around, played on Friday, was won by the Bobcats 1-0 after strong defense from both teams.
The second game saw more offense, but not much more. The Bobcats got started in the first inning when pitcher Blake Cox stepped up to bat and singled with a 1-1 count, allowing Sawyer Dunagan to score.
The next two runs came in the top of the third, when Zane Holder and Lake McPherson both singled to get on base, then Dunagan hit a sacrifice fly ball to left field, allowing Holder to score. Next, Connor White hit a sacrifice to center field, allowing McPherson to score.
The Bobcats continued to hit the ball, but the Huntsville defense prevented them from seeing the home plate again.
Dunagan, Jack Holladay, Holder and McPherson all got a single hit, while Cox got two hits.
Cox was on fire on the mound, striking out six batters, only walking three and only surrendering two hits.
With this victory, Hallsville moves onto the next round of the playoffs against Denison at Rockwall High. The first game is on Thursday at 7 p.m., the second game is Friday at the same time, and the third game, if needed, will be on Saturday at 3 p.m.