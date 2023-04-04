MARSHALL — Hallsville came to Marshall on Friday to get their momentum back after getting their first loss of the season against Whitehouse. Marshall, having just got their first victory against Tyler, were looking to turn their season around.
However, the Mavericks had no answers for the game the Bobcats were playing and lost 11-0.
Hallsville got started with B. Cox doubling on a fly ball to center field, allowing T. Johnson to get the first run.
In the second inning, L. McPherson doubled off a line to left field, allowing A. Garza to get the second run.
In the fourth inning, Hallsville were able to get three more runs. Two of the runs were from walks, then C. White hit a pop fly to center field, allowing L. McPherson to score.
The Bobcats secured the victory by getting six runs in the sixth inning, putting the final score at 11-0
Kaden Akin was the main pitcher this game. He lasted five innings, allowing only one hit and zero runs while getting four strikeouts and only walking one. G. Werth came in as the relief for one inning and got one strikeout.
Marshall wasn’t able to get much offense going; only C. Noblit got a hit.
McPherson led the Bobcats in hits, getting three. A. Garza led in scoring, seeing the home plate three times and three RBIs.
With this loss, Marshall falls to 1-5 in the district. They play at Whitehouse on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Hallsville improves their record to 5-1. Their next match is at home against the Pine Tree Pirates (Longview) Tuesday at 7 p.m.