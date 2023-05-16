ROCKWALL — Hallsville met Denison at Rockwall last Thursday and Friday in the area round of the playoffs. The Bobcats, who were on a 12-game winning streak, built on that streak by dominating the Denison Yellowjackets with a 1-0 and 12-1 victory, securing the srea trophy and keeping their season alive.
The Bobcats defeated Denison in the first game with a two-pitcher shutout. The pitching game was strong for both teams, leading to a low scoring game. Landon Bowden was on the mound for most of the game for the Bobcats, striking out six, walking four and only allowing two hits.
Denison's Pitcher, J. Hiberd had a similar performance, striking out six, walking two, but allowing five hits, none of which led to runs.
The first game in the series was scoreless for eight innings, with both teams struggling to found the plate. With the tension at its peak at the bottom of the ninth, Trentan Johnson singled on a line drive, allowing Blake Cox to finally see the home plate and put the Wildcats closer to the trophy.
Hallsville got started early in the second match, determined to not repeat the last game's story.
Blake Cox was on the mound for Bobcats this game, striking out seven, walking two, surrendering two hits and one run.
Johnson got the ball rolling for the Bobcats when he hit a ground ball and reached first due to an error by third baseman, batting in Sawyer Dunagan. Ashton Garza was next, lining a fielder's choice to center field, allowing Johnson to see the home plate himself. Garza got the third run when he got home on a wild pitch.
The Bobcats went on to score three in the fourth inning, four in the five inning and two in the sixth, comfortably securing the series sweep over Denison.
Blake Cox was on fire this game, pitching an incredible game, hitting two and batting in four runners. Garza saw the home plate three times, batting in one himself. Every player on the roster except for two saw the home plate.
With this victory, the Bobcat winning streak improves to 14, they win the area Trophy and they set themselves up for a huge playoff game against local rivals and district comrades, the Longview Lobos. Hallsville has two victories over the Lobos in the district season. Their series starts in Longview on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The second and third game will be at Hallsville on Saturday at noon.