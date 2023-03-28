HALLSVILLE — The Tyler Lions came to Hallsville in search of their first district victory — and to serve the Bobcats their first defeat last Friday. However, despite giving up a run in the fourth, the Bobcats secured a comfortable 6-1 victory.
Hitting nearly every inning, the Bobcats struggled to adapt to the curve balls from Tyler. Despite getting hits in every inning, they weren’t able to find the home plate until the bottom of the fifth, when Z. Holder bunted, allowing J. Holliday to score from third base.
Once the Bobcats got on the board, they got in their groove and adapted to the curve balls. Tyler’s pitcher hit three Bobcats in the bottom of the fifth, allowing a player to walk into home base and giving Hallsville the lead for the first time.
With the score only 2-1, it was still anyone’s game by the bottom of the sixth.
Hallsville’s T. Johnson lined a ball to center field and advanced to third off an error by Tyler’s center fielder. B. Cox singled on a ground ball to get Johnson in, increasing the lead to 3-1.
After B. Cox 6+d stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. J. Holladay sealed the deal by popping an inside the park home run, improving their lead and putting major distance between the two teams with a score of 5-1.
Tyler wasn’t able to find the rally and gave up another run, ending the game at 6-1.
Hallsville improves their record to district record to 4-0. They look to continue their dominance when they play against Whitehouse at home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.