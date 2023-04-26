HALLSVILLE — The Marshall Mavericks went into Tuesday's game looking for their sixth win and to put themselves in striking distance with Longview for fourth place. However, Hallsville continued their winning ways after stopping a late game rally from the Mavericks, securing a 6-2 victory.
Connor White started things off for the Bobcats when he walked onto first, stole second, got to third off a fly ball from Blake Cox and saw the home plate after an error from the Mavericks at first base.
In the fifth inning, the Bobcats got three runs, with White and Laker McPherson both finding the home plate for a second time.
The Mavericks finally got going in the sixth inning, when Logan Presley doubled on a line drive to left field, allowing Jud Illingworth and Logan Shephard to score.
The rally wasn't big enough to overcome the Bobcats, as Hallsville scored one run that inning as well, keeping them ahead and securing the victory.
Caden Noblit pitched for the Mavericks, surrendering six runs, walking six, striking out four and allowing six runs.
Landon Bowden was on the mound for this victory, striking out 16 runners, surrendering only two runs and walking three.
With this victory, the Bobcats improve their district record to 12-1. They are in sole possession of first place. Their last match of the regular season at Longview against Pine Tree on Friday at 7 p.m.
Marshall is in fifth place, with a district record of 5-8. Their last match is at home against Whitehouse on Friday at 7 p.m.