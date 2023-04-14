HALLSVILLE — The Bobcats have been on a roll lately. They added to their winning streak on Tuesday when they defended their home turf against the Mt. Pleasant Tigers, winning 7-3.
Hallsville got started early when Blake Cox singled with a 2-1 count, allowing a runner to see home base.
They continued their momentum in the second and third inning when they scored two and four runs respectively. Laker McPherson, Ethan Miller and Dunagan all got RBIs, building the lead to seven points in only the third inning.
Mt. Pleasant rallied in the seventh inning, scoring three times, but weren’t able to keep it going long enough to surmount the deficit.
The Bobcats had Cox on the mound for most of the game. He struck out seven batters and only walked one.
Trentan Johnson led the team in runs, getting two runs, both after being walked. Dunagan led the team offensively, getting two hits, two RBIs and seeing the plate for himself once. McPherson, not far behind, got one hit, one run and two RBIs.
With this victory, the Bobcats have a five game winning streak. With a record of 8-1 in the district, and in second place, Hallsville is still in contention for first place in the district. They look to continue their momentum when they play in Longview on Friday, April 14, starting at 7 p.m.