The ‘Cats are running wild in 2023.
Hallsville Bobcats and Harleton Wildcats are the only teams left in the spring baseball postseason. Both teams swept their bi-district and claimed the area trophies. Both have big expectations and momentum going into the regional quarterfinals
Harleton has not dropped a single game this entire season, coming into the quarterfinals with an impressive 25-0 record and 15-0 district record.
Their next challenger, Frankston, also swept the first two rounds of their playoff run. They boast an impressive 23-5 record and 10-1 district record. They come into this series with a six game winning streak.
The Wildcats and Indians are set to face off in Winnsboro. The first game is on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. The second match is on Saturday at 4 p.m., with the tiebreaker match happening 30 minutes after, if needed
Hallsville has been riding a wave of positive energy this whole season, but especially after securing first place in their district, getting revenge and snubbing Whitehouse. Whitehouse is the only team to have a victory over the Bobcats. Besides that defeat, Hallsville didn’t drop any district games, and boasts a 25-6-1 record overall. With this momentum, they swept the first two rounds of the playoffs, becoming bi-district and area champions.
Their next match is a much anticipated addition to a historic rivalry with the Longview Lobos. The first recorded match against these two teams was on May 18th, 1944, when Hallsville beat the Lobos 6-3. Since 1944, the Bobcats have gotten the best of the Lobos more than not, with a 27-22 head-to-head record. Despite so much history, this is the first time that these two teams will meet in the playoffs.
In this season alone, Hallsville boasts a 2-0 record over the Lobos. With the odds against their favor, the Lobos get the chance to have the last laugh and spoil Hallsville’s state championship run.
With Whitehouse still in the playoffs, becoming bi-district and area champions themselves, if they and the Bobcats win their next series, they could end up facing each other down the line in a dramatic final showdown.
First, Hallsville has to get past the Lobos on Thursday at Longview, starting at 7:30 p.m. The second match is on Saturday at Hallsville, starting at noon, with the third game happening shortly after, if needed.