High school baseball is coming to an end in East Texas. After around two months of America’s favorite past time, only Hallsville and Harleton survived the regular season, with every other Marshall-area team failing to qualify.
Marshall finished the season with a record of 5-9, putting them in fifth place behind Longview.
The Waskom Wildcats ended at seventh place, going 0-12 in the district.
Not far ahead was Jefferson, who only got wins against Waskom, finishing at sixth place with a 2-8 district record.
Elysian Fields, in the same district as Jefferson and Waskom, got fifth place with a record 5-7.
The Hallsville Bobcats complete their season with only one district defeat and sole possession of first place, easily qualifying for the post-season. Their first test is against Huntsville at Lufkin High School. The first game in the series is on Friday at 7 p.m. The second match is on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., and the final match is the same day at 5:30 p.m.
Harleton blew the competition out of the water, not dropping a single game all season. With a 21-0 overall record and 15-0 district record, they join the Harleton softball squad in representing the Marshall area in the playoffs. They look to keep up their impressive momentum when they take on LaPoyner at Brook Hill School. The first match is on Thursday at 7 p.m., the second game is on Friday at 6 p.m. The final match is on Saturday at 2 p.m.