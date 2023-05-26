MARSHALL — The Harleton Wildcats school broke the record for most wins in a season, 32, at East Texas Baptist University during the regional semifinals on Thursday. In a low scoring game, the Garrison Bulldogs had a one point lead in the fifth inning and Harleton responded by getting two runs in the sixth, securing the 2-1 victory.
The defense was on point for both teams, making the game scoreless for most of it. Five innings of no runs built the tension in the crowd, when finally Garrison broke through with a single to right field, batting in a run and getting a point on the board in the fifth inning.
To the relief of the Wildcats fans in attendance, T. Tate finally responded, getting a double on a line drive to right fielder, allowing K. Correa and S. Booth to score. Being in the lead with only one inning left, it was up to the pitcher B. Hopkins to bring it home.
And bring it home he did, not allowing any runs in the seventh inning, and allowing the Wildcats to get the lead in the series.
C. Wallace and B. Hopkins on the mound, only giving up one hit and one run. Wallace struck out nine and Hopkins four.
With this victory, the Wildcats sit at a record of 32-0, the most wins in a season in school history. The ‘Cats take their momentum to Gary, hoping to keep their winning streak alive. The next match is on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.