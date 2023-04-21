HARLETON — The Harleton Wildcats have been busy this season stacking up an impressive winning streak. On Tuesday, they added another win to their undefeated, 18-0 record by dominating Union Grove, 11-1.
B. Hopkins was on the mound for Harleton for four innings. He surrendered four hits and one run, and struck out four batters.
The Wildcats got started early, getting three runs in the first inning. After a walk and an error that allowed D. Armstrong advance to third and G. Shirts to get on first, C. Wallace singled on a ground ball to right field, allowing Shirts and Armstrong to score. After M. Clark struck out, B. Hopkins hit a hard ground ball, allowing Wallace to score.
Armstrong, S. Booth and T. Tate got RBIs in the third inning. The Wildcats outdid the first inning by getting five runs in the third.
Most of the roster contributed to the domination. Shirts, Armstrong, Wallace, Booth and Tate all found the home plate, with Tate and Booth finding it twice. Armstrong, Wallace, Booth and Tate all got two RBIs each.
With this victory, the Wildcats have a 18-0 overall record and 12-0 district record. With the season wrapping up soon, they have a real chance of not dropping a single game in the season. Their next match is at Leverett’s Chapel on Friday at 4 p.m.