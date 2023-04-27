HARLETON — Having not tasted defeat a single time all season, the Wildcats were determined to put an exclamation mark on their season on Tuesday against Carlisle.
Carlisle had no answers, and got shut out 10-0.
Center Fielder Gage Shirts started the offense in the first inning when he singled on a 2-1 count, allowing D. Armstrong to score the first run of five in the inning. Shirts himself was the second run when C. Wallace hit. Wallace, B. Hopkins and K. Correa also scored in that first inning, entering the second inning with an impressive five-point lead.
With Harleton scoring at least once every inning, the momentum kept building until they secured their undefeated season.
Harleton did not commit a single error in the game.
Hopkins threw a no-hitter for the Wildcats, allowing no hits or runs, striking out eight batters and only walking two.
Armstrong and Wallace led the team with two runs each. Shirts, Hopkins, Tate and C. Johnson all got one run each. S. Booth, Tate and Wallace got two RBIs.
With this victory, Harleton secures an impressive 21-0 overall record and 10-0 in the district. They are the clear No. 1 team in their district, and look to take this momentum and dominance into the post-season.