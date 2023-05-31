GARY — After winning the first game in the regional semifinals against Garrison, Harleton went to Gary on Saturday in an attempt to keep their undefeated streak and make it to the regional finals.
Despite losing their undefeated record in the second game, they kept their cool and dominated Garrison in the third match, 4-1, to keep their season alive.
Both teams had a hard time finding the home plate in the second game, with neither team scoring for the first three innings. Harleton got things started when B. Hopkins singled on a fly ball to left field, batting in C. Wallace.
The Garrison Bulldogs responded in the next inning when A. Curbow doubled, batting in S. Adkison.
Both teams were at 1-1 in the seventh inning. Harleton was up to the plate first, and G. Shirts tripled on a line drive to center field, scoring when the Garrison center fielder made an error. With the score 2-1, the Wildcats just needed three outs to move on to the finals.
The Bulldogs weren’t going out easy, T. Kruse got walked, later stole third base and got batted in by B. Davidson, tying the game up at 2-2. D. McFadden stole third, then was bunted in for the game-winning run, to the raucous disappointment of the home crowd.
The tiebreaker proceeded 30 minutes after the second game.
Despite just having played for eight innings, the Wildcats came into the tie breaker with more energy, getting things started in the first inning with two runs from Shirts batted in by Wallace, who got to the plate himself on a passed ball.
The Wildcat defense was on point, as not a single run came through for five innings. Garrison finally got on the board when Adkison flew the ball out to center field, batting in G. Holmes.
That one run was not enough to rally the Bulldogs, and the Wildcats scratched their playoff ticket by securing the 4-1 victory.
With this victory, the Wildcats are no longer undefeated, with a record of 33-1, but they’re still on their way to the regional finals, where they will face off against Douglass.
All matches will be at Mike Carter field in Tyler. The first game starts on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and the second is on Friday starting at 5 p.m., with the third game to follow directly after if needed.