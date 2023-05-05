BULLARD — The undefeated Harleton Wildcats met the LaPoyner Flyers at Brook Hill School in Bullard for the first game of their playoff match. The Wildcat pitcher C. Wallace threw a no-hitter to start the best of five series off strong, getting the 6-0 victory on Thursday.
The Wildcats got on the board in the first inning when B. Hopkins got walked with the bases loaded, allowing D. Armstrong to walk to home plate to start the dominance. S. Booth, the next batter also got walked, allowing Gage Shirts to stroll to home base.
Harleton slowly added to the lead, getting one run in the third and fourth, and two in the fifth. Meanwhile, Wallace was in the zone, making the game boring for the Wildcats' defense by striking out 10 batters, only walking two and allowing no hits the entire game. The Flyers never found a way to rally.
Everyone on the Wildcats roster except one participated in the offense. Armstrong touched home plate twice, with Shirts, B. Booth and T. Tate getting to it a single time. Armstrong, Shirts, M. Clark, Hopkins, Booth and P. Murray all got a single RBI.
With this victory, Harleton lead the series at 1-0, with their next games set to take place Friday and Saturday at Brook Hill.