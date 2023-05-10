BULLARD — Harleton, coming off an undefeated regular season, kept their impressive streak alive, defeating LaPoynor at Brook Hill School last weekend. They shut them out in the first game 6-0 and won 3-2 in the second match, sweeping the Flyers.
The Wildcats started off slow, not scoring for the first five innings. The Flyers got ahead when B. Arellano doubled on a line drive to left field, batting in a runner and getting them a lead for the first time in the series.
D. Armstrong was on the mound and, along with the defense, prevented the lead from getting worse. Armstrong struck out nine batters and surrendered six hits.
With the Flyers being having a lead for a couple of days, the Wildcats fans were relieved when they finally got on the board when Gage Shirts singled to left field, batting in Armstrong. C. Wallace kept the momentum going when he doubled on a line drive to right field.
Wallace doubling set the stage for S. Booth to single on a ground ball, batting in Wallace and E. Vance, getting a two-point lead in the top of the sixth.
With only a two-point lead, the pressure was on the defense to keep the Flyers contained. The pressure peaked when the Flyers scored on a wild pitch by B. Hopkins in the bottom of the seventh. Hopkins kept his composure and struck out the next batter, stopping the bleeding and ending the game with them leading by one point.
With this victory, Harleton remains undefeated and sweeps the bi-district round. Their next challenge is against Ore City. The first game is being held at Panola College, the second game is at ETBU and the third game, if needed, will be at ETBU. The series starts on Thursday at 6 p.m. The second game is on Friday starting at 6 p.m., and the third game, if needed, will be on Saturday starting at 3 p.m.