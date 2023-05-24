WINNSBORO — The Harleton Wildcats and Frankston Indians met in Winnsboro last weekend for the regional quarterfinals. The ‘Cats kept their massive winning streak alive, sweeping the Indians 2-0.
Harleton got started early in the first match on Thursday. D. Armstrong was on third base when the Indians pitched wildly, allowing him to get to home plate, with G. Shirts advancing to third. Shirts walked to home right after. B. Hopkins hit a line drive to right field, allowing C. Skaggs to score. P. Murray singled on a ground ball to left field, letting M. Clark to get a run. C. Johnson was up next to bat and got walked, allowing S. Booth to score.
The Wildcats only scored one more time in the rest of the game, with Frankston getting their only run in the final inning.
The second game seemed to be playing the same way in the opposite direction. Frankston seemed to be on the road to revenge, getting three runs in the first inning alone. The ‘Cats got one run in the first and second innings. The Indians held onto the one point lead for three more innings, building the tension in the crowd. Finally, in the sixth inning, the Wildcats broke through, rallying for four runs, and three in the seventh inning.
Armstrong led the offense for the Wildcats with three hits, four RBIs and seeing the home plate once himself. He also pitched for five strike outs, giving up three runs, three hits and walking four.
With this sweep of the quarterfinals, Harleton now boasts a 27-0 overall record and 15-0 in the district. Their next challenge is the regional semifinals against Garrison. The first game is on Thursday at 7 p.m. at East Texas Baptist University.
Game two will be at Gary on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., with the tie-breaker immediately following, if needed.