HARLETON — What a season it has been for the Wildcats: best win/loss record in school history, undefeated for 32 games, bi-district champs, area champs and now heading to the regional finals.
The ‘Cats were practicing in the sweltering humid morning heat on Wednesday to give themselves the best chance to win against Douglass this weekend. Despite the pressure mounting, and the state championship being closer than ever, Head Coach DJ Beck says that his guys are staying staying focused.
“Our word all year long has been ‘focus,’ that’s what we break on,” he said. “We don’t talk about winning or anything like that. We are concerned with staying focused, because we know that when we’re focused, we’re a pretty good ball team”
“It’s not hard to keep them focused,” Beck continued, “they’re hard workers, they come to practice every day trying to be better today than they were yesterday, and that’s their mindset.”
It’s been a long season for the Wildcats. Their first game was Feb. 21, a win against Jefferson. They have been playing every week ever since, and didn’t drop a single match until playoffs. Despite only winning, Beck knew they had a lot to learn over the season.
“When we started off the year, we were a solid team, but not a good team. We had a lot of things to fix and figure out as things went on. My guys just kept getting better and better, which says a lot about them.”
Beck has been with the program since 2006, and has been the head coach since 2015. With so much experience under his belt, he has seen almost everything in baseball, but this roster has been truly exceptional.
“What sets these guys apart is their drive,” Beck explained, “with high school kids, you don’t know what kind of drive they’re going to have, or what kind of day they’re having. With these guys, they come to practice every day trying to get better.”
They tasted defeat for the first time in their last playoff series against Garrison, but they kept their season alive. They are heading to Tyler this Thursday and Friday to battle Douglass for the regional championship. The matches start at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively at the Mike Carter Field in Tyler.