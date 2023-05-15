MARSHALL — Harleton went to Panola College and East Texas Baptist University last Thursday and Friday to take on Ore City for the area trophy. The Wildcats secured the trophy in two matches, scoring 6-0 and 15-2, keeping their season alive into the regional quarterfinals.
In the first match, the Wildcats got on the board in the first inning off an error by the Ore City third baseman. The second inning saw no runs. The Cats scored one in the third, and three in the fourth inning.
G. Shirts and C. Wallace led the offense. Wallace got two hits, and four RBIs. Shirts hit the ball three times and saw the home plate twice.
Two pitchers contributed to the shut out. Wallace got 13 strikeouts, walked five and surrendered zero runs or hits. B. Hopkins relieved him and struck out two, allowing two hits but gave up no runs.
In the second match, Wildcat left fielder Wallace got things started in the first inning when he singled on a ground ball, batting in Shirts. After the second inning saw no runs, Wallace got back on the plate in the third and hit a double to left field, allowing Shirts to score again. Wallace saw the plate when B. Hopkins batted him in with a pop fly out to left field.
The Wildcats took that momentum all the way to the sixth inning, scoring three in the third, five in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Wallace was on fire with three runs, three hits and four RBIs. Shirts was right behind him with three runs, two hits and one RBI. Everyone on the roster except two helped get the 15 points on the board.
D. Armstrong was on the mound for the cats, surrendering five hits, two runs, striking out four and walking two.
With this impressive performance, the Wildcats keep their season and their undefeated record alive. They play against Frankston in the regional quarterfinals. The time, date and location have not been announced yet.