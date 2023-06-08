ROUND ROCK — The Harleton Wildcats ended their already historic 37-1 baseball season with the 2A state championship title on Thursday, defeating the Shiner Comanches 10-5.
After the miracle at Dell Diamond the night before against Collinsville, Harleton was determined not to let the game be so close this time.
The Harleton Wildcats are your 2023 2A State champions!! Harleton defeats Shiner 10-5 for the programs first ever state title!! @MNMSports pic.twitter.com/P0sbx7yTxX— Ryan Silapan (@RyanSilapan) June 8, 2023
The domination started in the second inning.
Braden Hopkins got up to the plate for the first time after saving the Wildcats' season on Wednesday. Hopkins got walked, loading the bases. Murray got up and singled, once again, to right field, batting in Correa.
Johnson followed the herd, singling to right field himself, batting in Hopkins. Armstrong decided to buck the trend, hitting a fielder's choice and allowing Murray to score. Wallace got up and decided he wanted in on the right field fun, singling and batting in Vance and Johnson.
The onslaught on right field finally ended when Correa popped the ball to pitcher, ending their second inning batting with a 6-0 lead.
The huge Wildcat momentum was dampened by a weather delay that lasted an hour and forty-five minutes.
When the teams got back on the field, Shiner seemed to have flipped a switch, rallying three runs in the third inning.
Still three points ahead, Harleton didn't let the storm deter them, scoring consistently in the rest of the game and halting a two-point rally from Shiner in the seventh, securing the perfect ending to a once in a life time season.
This is the school's first state championship in any sport.
This was Harleton's fourth appearance in the state tournament, joining the 1981, 2005 and 2015 teams. Coach D.J. Beck, who played at Harleton, led the Wildcats to the state tournament in his first season as head coach back in 2015.
This story will be updated. Check back for more on the game and additional photos.