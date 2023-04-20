MARSHALL — The Mavericks played at home on Tuesday against the Longview Lobos and used a big second inning to secure their third district win, 5-1.
After neither team scoring in the first inning, the Mavericks were walked twice and got a single to load the bases. Jud Illingworth gets up to the plate looking to bring his teammates in, but was not able to as he was hit by a pitch, walking in the first run.
With bases still loaded, Bryce Alexander grounded the ball to fielder’s choice, allowing Caden Noblit and Jordan Owen to score.
Marshall kept this early lead, not allowing Longview to score until the fifth inning. Longview got on the board in the fifth when A. Tutt singled a on a line drive, allowing J. Allen to score.
Doxey pitched for the Lobos, giving up five runs on five hits and striking out six batters.
Allen was the lone scoring Lobo, getting one and hitting twice. D. Flores, Tutt and Doxey all got a hit, with Tutt’s getting a batter to home plate.
Noblit got the victory for the Mavericks on the mound. He pitched for seven innings, giving up five hits, one run and striking out seven batters.
Dallan Shaw, Eli Emery and Alexander all got two hits each. Both Emery hits got a runner to the plate. Khoren Clayborn scored the most with two to his name.
With this victory, the Mavericks improve their record to 3-8 in the district. On Friday, they’re back at home playing against Tyler, starting at 7 p.m.