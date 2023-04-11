MT PLEASANT — The Mavericks went to Mt. Pleasant in pursuit of their second district win in a rematch against a team who previously beat them.
Marshall got a lead early and played a good defensive game, securing the 4-0 victory and getting revenge against the Tigers.
Marshall’s Jr. pitcher Caden Noblit was on point this game, striking out 8, surrendering only 4 hits and picking off a runner in a 4-0 shutout victory by the Mavericks in 15-5A action.
In the first inning, Marshall plated 2 runs with the help of walks to Noblit, and Logan Presley, a 2 out single by Khoren Clayborn, a walk and a wild pitch from Mt Pleasant pitcher D. Dykes. That proved to be all Marshall would need and a strong defensive bottom of the 7th, to secure the win.
Mavs Sophomore Judson Illingworth provided a big blow at the plate with a RBI triple in the 5th. Presley had the other Mavs hit.
In the bottom of the 7th, with the Mavs holding a 4-0 lead, Noblit hit leadoff hitter Dykes with a pitch. Noblit then strikes out the Tigers J. Terrant looking, for the first out. C. Porter singles to left to put runners at first & second with B. Merryman coming to bat.
Merryman popped out to the Maverick second baseman Dallan Shaw for the second out. J. Noble grounds out on a nice play by Marshall’s Bryce Alexander to end the game.
Presley led Mavericks in scoring with two runs and one hit. Shaw and Noblit also got a run and Jud Illingworth hit for an RBI.
With this win, the Mavericks get their second district victory, improving their record to 2-6. Their next match is at Pine Tree, on Tuesday, April 11th, starting at 7 p.m.