MARSHALL — The Pine Tree Pirates came to Marshall on Friday, and both teams were looking to bounce back and get their first district victory of the season. In the end, the Pirates were able to barely secure a one-point victory.
Marshall shortstop Logan Presley lined out to center field in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and the bases loaded to enable Pine Tree to sneak out of Marshall with a 2-1 victory.
Marshall’s Dallan Shaw drove in the Mavericks’ lone run in the seventh with a single up the middle.
Freshman Bryce Alexander threw an 83 pitch complete game, but was saddled with the loss, striking out five and yielding three hits. Marshall had four hits.
Marshall drops to 4-12 on the season and 0-2 in District 15-5A. Pine Tree improves to 5-11 and 1-1.
The Mavs are in the road next week to play at Texas High on Tuesday and at Longview on Friday, with both games starting at 7 p.m.