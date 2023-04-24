TYLER — Marshall went to Tyler on Friday to continue their quest to finish their season strong. They used an incredible fifth and sixth innings to secure the much needed, 10-0 victory over Tyler.
Pitcher Bryce Alexander was on point this game. He didn’t surrender a single run, gave three hits, struck out nine and only walked three.
After four innings of no scoring, Mavericks finally got things started when Luke LaBouve singled on a ground ball to left field and the left fielder errored, which allowed Jud Illingworth to score. This was the start of a five-run streak that inning, followed by another five-run streak the next inning from the Mavericks, easily securing the victory over the Tyler Lions.
All Mavericks except for two scored runs this game. Leading the pack were Labouve, Logan Presley, Khoren Clayborn and Alexander, who all saw the home plate three times. Clayborn and Alexander got two hits among the four single hitter Mavericks.
With this victory, the Mavericks advance to 5-7 in the district and 9-7 overall. Every match is of utmost importance for the Mavericks, and their next test is at Hallsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.