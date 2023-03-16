From Staff Reports
MARSHALL — The Marshall Mavericks rallied, but couldn’t overcome a strong first inning from Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, losing 6-4.
Mount Pleasant were ready to play from the start, getting four points in the very first inning.
After no scoring from either team in the second inning, Marshall started to rally in the third and fourth, getting four points. Clayborn and Shaw got RBIs to start the rally. Labouve and Noblit scored in the fourth. After the third inning, neither team were able to get any batters to home base.
With Mount Pleasant surviving the rally, they won the district opener and got their first victory of the season, improving their record to 1-5. Their next match is a home game against Hallsville on Friday at 7 p.m.
Marshall now has a record of 4-11; they look to turn bounce back in a home game against Pine Tree Friday at 7 p.m.
Earlier Games
The Mavericks blanked Pittsburg (11-0) and fell to Winnsboro (3-2) on Saturday.
Jud Illingworth and Logan Shepard had three hits apiece, and Logan Presley tripled, doubled and drove in two runs against Pittsburg. Dallan Shaw added two hits, and Khoren Clayborn and Luke LaBouve doubled. Illingworth and Ayden Lewis had two RBI apiece, and Shaw and Caden Noblit drove in runs. Lane Riley struck out five and walked two in five innings.
Against Winnsboro, Shaw and Illingworth tripled and Presley doubled for the Mavericks. Presley and Clayborn drove in runs. Lewis worked four innings on the hill, striking out one, walking three and giving up one earned run.
On Friday, Marshall defeated Daingerfield (6-0) and Atlanta (9-1).
Clayborn had three hits, including a double, and Presley and Bryce Alexander added doubles for the Mavericks against Daingerfield. Eli Emery drove in two runs, and Shepard and Presley chipped in with RBI. Connor Davis struck out four and walked one in five innings pitched.
Shaw and LaBouve had two hits apiece, Presley doubled and drove in two runs and Shaw, Illingworth, Noblit and Clayborn added RBI in the win over Atlanta. Alexander struck out three with no walks in four innings for the pitching win.
In a 9-0 win over Queen City on Thursday, Presley, LaBouve and Clayborn all drove in two runs, and Davis and Noblit chipped in with an RBI apiece. Noblit pitched four innings for the win, striking out three with four walks and no runs allowed on one hit.