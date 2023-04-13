LONGVIEW — The Mavericks went to Longview to face the Pine Tree Pirates on Tuesday. This competitive game came to a dramatic ending when the Pirate got a walk-off victory at the bottom of the seventh, securing a 4-3 victory against the Mavericks.
Pine Tree were the first to score. J Illlingworth and McMillen were on the bases when Estes hit line drive to left field to get a double, allowing those two runners to see the home plate.
The Mavericks got on the board in the top of the third inning when Logan Shepherd was on third base and Logan Presley grounded out the third, allowing Shepherd to get a run.
The game was 3-1 in favor of Pine Tree in the top of the seventh when Shepherd hit a good ground ball, allowing Caden Noblit and Bryce Alexander to score, tying the game up at 3-3 going into the seventh inning.
To the dismay of the traveling Mavericks fans in attendance, Pine Tree got two singles and two walks, allowing a Pirate to walk to home base and end the game.
Pine Tree hit seven times, with Estes, Gidden and T. Bush getting RBIs. Estes led in scoring, having two runs to his name.
Marshall got three hits in total. Dallan Shaw, Alexander and Shepherd all got a hit. Presley got an RBI and Shepherd got two with his fielder’s choice.
Noblit was the sole pitcher this game for Marshall, striking out eight, surrendering four runs and walking four.
With this defeat, Marshall’s record falls to 2-7 in the district. Their next match is a home game against the Texas Tigers (Texarkana), on Friday, April 14th, starting at 7 p.m.