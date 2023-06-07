ROUND ROCK — After six innings of not scoring, Harleton and their traveling friends and family had a sense of dread going into the seventh inning.
That dread quickly turned into elation as, with bases loaded and two outs, Braden Hopkins hit a miraculous double RBI and the Wildcats scratched their way a 4-3 victory.
Collinsville got started early when G. Trevino singled on the first ball pitched to him, batting in L. Jenkins. In the third inning, Trevino singled yet again, batting in Jenkins a second time. R. Patterson bunted Trevino in, putting the lead at 3-0 in the third inning.
The Wildcats were hitting often, but were struggling to turn base runners into scorers. Many innings saw Wildcats strand runners on bases without bringing them home.
With the innings going by fast, and both teams playing well defensively, the Wildcats felt the pressure as they were running out of chances to come back.
In the seventh inning, the Wildcats were trying to keep their composure against the increasingly excited opposing crowd. Up to bat for the last time, P. Murray got to second base on a line drive to left field. C. Johnson popped up a ball to the pitcher, getting out. Dylan Armstrong also hit the ball, flying it out to center field where it was caught, making it two outs.
With pressure at its highest, each batter came up with the stadium on their shoulders. Gage Shirts was first and he passed the test by lining it to left field, batting in pinch runner, Alexander Holt. Carson Wallace was intentionally walked, putting two on base. Mason Clark came up to bat and was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Shawn Booth was next and got walked, allowing Shirts to score.
Finally, it was Braden Hopkins' turn. Hopkins, the senior, got walked twice and struck out in his previous visits to the plate. In his final play, with two outs, he hit a huge double to right field. It bounced over the wall, batting in Caleb Correa and Wallace and winning the game.
With this victory, the Wildcats move onto the final game of their historic season, the UIL state championship. The game starts Thursday at noon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.