With the Harleton Wildcats heading to Round Rock this week for the state baseball tournament, friends, family and fans might be confused on how to keep up with the results.
Going to the Game
For fans wanting to attend the games, tickets are $15 per person for a day ticket, with children under 2 getting in free. Tickets for the entire tournament are $40 per person.
Day tickets can be purchased online at https://www.uiltexas.org/baseball/state/baseball-state-spectator-information. On game days, the ticket office will also be open an hour before the first game. A ticket is good for all day entry into the venue. If you leave the venue, you will be required to purchase another ticket.
Dell Diamond Parking: Parking will be available at $10 a car at the stadium.
Dell Diamond Bag Policy: Dell Diamond is a clear bag venue. Bags that are permitted include:
• Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12inches by 6 inches by 12 inches
• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags
• Small clutch bags or purses do not have to be clear but cannot exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches
Bag exceptions are for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.
Online Viewing, Coverage
Those unable to attend the games in person can watch the UIL Baseball State Championships live online with a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil. Subscribers can also watch on the go or at home through the NFHS Network mobile app, available through iTunes or the Google Play Store, and the TV app available on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV.
Live coverage and results can be found on the Marshall News Messenger Twitter accounts @MNMSports and @Ronnie_ETX, as well as online at marshallnewsmessenger.com.