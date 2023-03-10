High school basketball is over for the teams in the greater Marshall area. The last team left in the playoffs, the Jefferson Bulldogs, got eliminated a little over a week ago on Feb. 28 when they lost against rival Hook.
The season is still fresh in the minds of the players, families and students of Jefferson. After 31 games in about three months, there were many lessons learned, smiles shared and tears shed.
Jefferson started the season off with a nine-game winning streak before dropping three in a row. The rest of their season was defined by them going on winning streaks, taking a loss, then picking themselves back up and going on another winning streak.
They won the first tournament of the season in White Oak. In the final round, they beat the Hooks Hornets, the team that would ultimately rob their playoff ambitions.
Despite going 1-2 in the fourth annual TRMC Tiger Town Tournament, Kenneth Ross, who showed up big for his team all season, put up 79 points over three games.
In his last season of high school basketball, Ross got an average of 18.1 points per game. Every game, the fans were always looking at Ross to find a way to secure the victory.
Head Coach Treston Dowell, a week after the season’s end, said he remembers this season fondly. Despite the disappointing one-point defeat to Hooks, he’s still proud of his guys and the way they played.
“We definitely had ambitions to win the championship,” he said. “The Bulldogs made the regional tournament last year and we had several guys returning from that team. I wasn’t the coach that year, but I was the coach the year before so I knew many of the players coming into this season and I knew we had what it took to make a deep run in the playoffs.
“To be successful, a team has to have a little of everything. Speed, size, shooting and really defensive minded guys. From the beginning, I knew we had the raw talent, and if we could get it all together, we could make a really good run,” he said.
After leaving for a year, Dowell says its good to be back home, coaching the immense talent that this city produces and helping them learn valuable life lessons. He believes it’s great for young athletes to build discipline through sports.
“Basketball teaches them so much,” says Dowell, “it teaches them accountability and respect for your team mates and elders. The lessons you learn on the court encompasses so many aspects of life.”