Tournament action for East Texas high school basketball teams heat up this weekend with events hosted by New Diana, Union Grove and T.K. Gorman high schools.
New Diana
The Carl Oliver Memorial Varsity Girls Basketball Tournament tips off at 8 .m. today, with nine pool play games set for today, seven for Friday and bracket play on tap Saturday.
Today’s schedule has Pine Tree vs. Jefferson at 8 a.m., Hawkins vs. Grace at 9:30 a.m., Jefferson vs. Hawkins at 11 a.m., Pine Tree vs. Grace at 12:30 p.m., Harmony vs. Redwater at 2 p.m., New Diana vs. Maud at 3:30 p.m., Avinger vs. Redwater at 5 p.m., Maud vs. Harmony at 6:30 p.m. and New Diana vs. Avinger at 8 p.m.
Friday’s schedule has Avinger vs. Harmony at 8 a.m., Jefferson vs. Grace at 9:30 a.m., Maud vs. Avinger at 11 a.m., New Diana vs. Harmony at 12:30 p.m., Redwater vs. Maud at 2 p.m., Pine Tree vs. Hawkins at 3:30 p.m. and New Diana vs. Redwater at 5 p.m.
Union Grove
Thursday’s girls schedule for the high school gym is Union Grove vs. Spring Hill, 8:30 a.m.; Alba-Golden vs. McLeod, 11 a.m.; Union Grove JV vs. Leverett’s Chapel, 2:45 p.m.; and Harleton vs. Sabine, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s boys schedule for the high school gym is All Saints vs. Hawkins, 9:45 a.m.; Union Grove vs. Detroit, 12:15 p.m.; Avery vs. Union Grove JV, 1:30 p.m.; McLeod vs. Sulphur Bluff, 5:15 p.m.; and Avinger vs. Sabine, 6:30 p.m. Rivercrest vs. Spring Hill at 8:30 a.m. will be the only boys game in the junior high gym on Thursday.
Thursday’s girls schedule for the junior high gym is Waskom vs. Ore City, 9:45 a.m.; Sabine vs. Overton, 11 a.m.; West Rusk JV vs. Detroit, 12:15 p.m.; Spring Hill vs. West Rusk, 1:30 p.m.; Grand Saline vs. Alba-Golden, 2:45 p.m.; Ore City vs. Como-Pickton, 4 p.m.; Union Grove vs. JV vs. Union Hill, 5:15 p.m.; and Detroit vs. Christian Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s girls schedule for the high school gym is West Rusk vs. Union Grove, 8:30 a.m.; Harleton vs. Overton, 9:45 a.m.; West Rusk vs. Ore City, 12:15 p.m.; Harleton vs. Como-Pickton, 1:30 p.m.; Alba-Golden vs. Spring Hill, 2:45 p.m.; and Union Grove vs. Overton, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s boys schedule for the high school gym is Union Grove vs. All Saints, 11 a.m.; Rivercrest vs. McLeod, 4 p.m.; Avery vs. Detroit, 5:15 p.m.; and Sabine vs. Spring Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s girls schedule for the junior high gym is Como-Pickton vs. Waskom, 8:30 a.m.; Union Hill vs. Leverett’s Chapel, 9:45 a.m.; West Rusk JV vs. Christian Heritage, 11 a.m.; Waskom vs. McLeod, 1:30 p.m.; Grand Saline vs. Sabine, 2:45 p.m.; and McLeod vs. Grand Saline, 5:15 p.m.
Friday’s boys schedule for the junior high gym is Sulphur Bluff vs. Hawkins, 12:15 p.m.; and Union Grove JV vs. Avinger, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s girls schedule for the high school gym is Platinum championship, 11 a.m.; Gold championship, 1:30 p.m.; and Diamond championship, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s boys schedule for the high school gym is McLeod vs. Avery, 8:30 a.m.; Sabine vs. Union Grove JV, 9:45 a.m.; Union Grove vs. Sulphur Bluff, 12:15 p.m.; Avinger vs. Rivercrest, 2:45 p.m.; and Hawkins vs. Spring Hill, 5:15 p.m. All Saints vs. Detroit at 4 p.m. will be the only boys game in the junior high gym on Saturday.
Saturday’s girls schedule for the junior high gym is Christian Heritage vs. Union Grove JV, 8:30 a.m.; Platinum consolation, 9:45 a.m.; Union Hill vs. Detroit, 11 a.m.; Gold consolation, 12:15 p.m.; Leverett’s Chapel vs. West Rusk JV, 1;30 p.m.; and Diamond consolation, 2:45 p.m.
T.K. Gorman
The Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament will tip off Thursday at Bishop Gorman’s Haddad Gymnasium.
The event will feature 16 teams.
Thursday’s schedule is Bishop Gorman vs. Bay Area, 9 a.m.; Tyler HEAT vs. Tatum, 10:30 a.m.; El Paso Da Vinci vs. Canton, noon; Arlington Grace Prep vs. Trinity Christian Addison, 1:30 p.m.; Rains vs. Central Heights, 3 p.m.; Whitney vs. Lindale, 4:30 p.m.; Fort Worth Christian vs. Bullard, 6 p.m.; and Kilgore vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Bracket play will begin Friday. Gold Bracket games will be at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Gold Bracket championship is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Silver Bracket games Friday will be at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The Silver Bracket Championship is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.