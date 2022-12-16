NEW LONDON — The first district match for Elysian Fields left much to be desired from the Yellowjackets.
Elysian Fields was coming off of a good win against Kennard the previous Friday, but were not able to bring that momentum against the Raiders.
The Raiders defense was on point as they were able to keep the Yellowjackets to only two points per quarter for the first three, and six in the fourth. They were able to steal the ball often. When they weren’t stealing the ball, they were getting rebounds from missed three-pointers attempted by the Yellowjackets.
Elysian Fields season record is now 6-10 and West Rusk’s is 10-10.
West Rusk will try to continue the momentum in an away game against Waskom this Friday. Elysian Fields looks to turn the season around when they go against Arp at home this Friday, Dec. 16.