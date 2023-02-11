After a long season of dramatic games, great stories and amazing memories, the girls’ basketball district season wrapped up for teams around Harrison County. Four of our teams made it to the first round of the UIL playoffs.
Post-season begins this week, and Harleton, Marshall, Waskom and Jefferson will all get the chance to represent our county on the court against teams around the area and potentially from around the state.
Harleton qualified for playoffs from 2A, Region III District 21. They finished their season with an overall record of 7-10 and got fourth place in the district with a 4-5 record. The three other teams in this district to make it to the post-season are Hawkins, McLeod and Union Grove. Their first match in the playoffs is to be announced.
In 5A Region II District 15, Marshall cinched the playoff spot after being in contention with Whitehouse for fourth place. They avoided a tie-breaker by beating Pine Tree and putting them a win ahead of Whitehouse. They finish their regular season with 12-18 overall record and 7-7 in the district. The other teams to make it in their district are Mt. Pleasant, Tyler and Longview in that order. Their first playoff match is against Huntsville, and will be held in Corsicana on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
In 3A Region II District 16, the Waskom Wildcats qualified for playoffs, getting third place. They finish their conference season with a 19-11 overall and 8-4 district record. The other teams to make it to the playoffs from that district are Tatum, Arp and fellow Harrison County team, the Jefferson Lady Dawgs. Their first match is against the White Oak Ladynecks on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m in Hallsville.
Jefferson got second place qualified for playoffs from the district they share with Waskom, with a 9-3 district record and 21-12 record overall. Their first match is against the Sabine Lady Cardinals in Hallsville, starting at 6 p.m.