HALLSVILLE — After last week’s heart breaking two-point loss against Mt. Pleasant, Hallsville was getting flashbacks on Tuesday when the two teams were neck-and-neck for four quarters. However, The Bobcats did not let tragedy strike again and secured their own razor thin victory, winning 55-54.
In the first quarter both teams were trading field goals, but the Pine Tree Pirates got ahead by four points by the end of it. In the second quarter, Hallsville got pay-back by scoring 10 more points than their opponents, putting them ahead by six.
Once the two teams came back onto the court from the half-time break, both teams were finding success. Pine Tree made up some of the difference, but they were still behind by three at the end of the third.
Hallsville got ahead by 10 early in the fourth, but thanks to some free-throws from Pine Tree, the teams were tied with three minutes to go. Both teams traded field goals, staying within three points of each other for the three minutes.
Greyson Magestro got a bucket with one minute and forty-two seconds left, followed by Pine Tree’s Amare Gray getting one himself. With 14 seconds left, Anthon McDermott was fouled but missed the free throw. Pine Tree’s Dealyn Evans got the ball after the free throw but missed the game winning shot, allowing Hallsville to secure the astonishing one-point victory.
Pine Tree’s top offensive player was C. Spencer, who had 19 points to his name. Gray was the runner-up, getting 16 points himself. Dealyn Evans rounded out the top three by getting eight points.
Hallsville was led in scoring by Landon Bowden and McDermott, who both got 12 points each. Kobe Gaut and Magestro got eight points and seven points respectively.
With this loss, Pine Tree’s record falls to 2-8 in the district and 10-15 overall. They have an away game against Mt. Pleasant on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
With this victory, Hallsville improves their record to 5-5 in the district and 18-11 in total. The Bobcats will continue to try to scratch and claw their way to playoff contention when they go to Marshall to face the Mavericks on Friday at 7 p.m.