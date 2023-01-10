LONGVIEW — After four quarters of great action from both teams, the Hallsville Bobcats ended with a 56-54 win against the Pine Tree Pirates by hitting two free throws with less than a second remaining on the clock on Friday.
Pine Tree versus Hallsville is still, despite the Bobcats being undefeated against them since the 2019-20 season, a highly anticipated match, one that over the years has produced some very entertaining games.
This game was no different, as for the whole game both teams were within five points of each other. However, Hallsville was able to stay just a step ahead during the first four quarters.
In the last quarter, Pine Tree tied it up with less than three minutes to go and were looking to take the game into overtime. However they were not able to keep their cool and they fouled Landon Bowden, giving him two free throw opportunities, of which he swished both to secure the win.
Hallsville scoring was led by Anthon McDermott with 25 points, Luke Cheatham with 14 points, Barnabas with six points and Landon Bowden with five points.
Pine Tree's top two scorers were Cameron Spencer and Dealyn Evans, with 21 and 16 points respectively.
The Pirates' record fell to an even 9-9 overall, and 1-2 in the district. They were set to play Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday.
The Bobcats got their first district victory, improving their record to 1-2, and 14-8 overall. Hallsville was set to play Marshall next at home on Tuesday.