TIMPSON — The Lufkin Panthers and Hallsville Bobcats met in Timpson for the first round of the UIL playoffs on Tuesday. The Panthers came into this game on a 13-game winning streak and 10-0 district record. The Bobcats came onto the court determined to pull off the upset and continue their season.
Hallsville scratched and clawed to keep their season alive but failed to keep up with the Panthers, losing 54-41.
After trading field goals in the first couple of minutes, Lufkin started pulling ahead. The first quarter ended with a 16-7 lead for the Panthers. Hallsville continued to struggle in the second quarter, and the Panthers grew their lead to 28-16.
In the third, it seemed the Bobcats had found their groove — especially Anthon McDermott, who hit a trio of 3-pointers. Despite this, the Panthers were still firing on all cylinders, only allowing the lead to shrink by one point.
Both teams were scoring in the fourth quarter, but Hallsville could not find a way to rally and make up the difference, ending their 2022-23 season.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Austin Brown with 17 points, who sunk three 3-pointers and made all four of his free-throw attempts.
Hallsville’s Anthon McDermott was at the top of the Bobcats’ leaderboard, with 22 points to his name. Luke Cheatham was next, putting up 10 points.
“I’m really proud of the way our guys competed tonight against a really good Lufkin team,” Head Coach Rusty Walker reflected. “They just got back a really good player (Austin Brown) who was out since Christmas. That was a big difference maker for them.”
The 22-23 Bobcat season was filled with great stories, dramatic games and passionate fans. When they played Mt. Pleasant in district-play, for example, they got the closest to upsetting the district juggernauts than any other team, only losing by two points.
“I never want it to end.” said Walker. “We will miss our seniors. We are losing a great leader in Luke Cheatham. All of our seniors have great character, we won’t have to worry about them off of the court. They make great decisions.”
With this victory, Lufkin moves on to the second round of the UIL playoffs. They will face Red Oak next.
Hallsville’s season is over. They end their 2022-23 journey with a 20-14 overall record and 7-7 district record.