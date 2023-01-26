TYLER — The second half of district-play has begun for Hallsville and Tyler.
They were each other’s first district opponent on Tuesday, Dec. 20 — when the Tyler Lions won that match by eight points on their home court. Hallsville came back to Tyler to try to even up the head-to-head record on Tuesday.
Hallsville fell 67-54.
The game started out close. At the end of the first quarter, only one point separated the two teams. They continued to go back-and-forth for the second quarter, but Tyler grew their lead to four points.
After coming back from the half-time break, Tyler picked up the pace and Hallsville fell behind by 11 points. The Bobcats competed well in the last quarter, but it wasn’t enough to scratch-and-claw their way to victory against the Lions.
Tyler High was led in scoring by Marquette Martin, Ashad Walker, Jaishua Brown and Gordon Mitchell with 21, 17, 12 and nine points respectively.
Anthon McDermott once again was on top of the Hallsville scoreboard with 24 points to his name. Luke Cheatham was in second place with 13 points. Lavarion Williams and Kamryn McDonald rounded out the top four with five and four points respectively.
With this loss, Hallsville now has an even district record at 4-4 and 17-10 in the season. They are preparing to be the first team to give Mt. Pleasant a loss. They play Friday at 7:30 p.m. at home.
With this victory, Tyler High has broken their losing streak and are now 5-3 in their district and 15-8 overall. They go to Longview to take on Pine Tree on Friday at 7 p.m.