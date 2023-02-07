MARSHALL — The Hallsville Bobcats went to Marshall Friday to continue their quest to make it to the playoffs. Coming into this game 5-5, every game is important for their goal of getting into the post-season.
With Marshall's chances of getting into the 5A regional playoffs slim, they still went onto the court ready to finish their season strong by spoiling Hallsville's spot at fourth place. However, the Hallsville Bobcats were able to, for the second time this season, keep the Mavericks at bay, winning 64-50.
The first quarter saw both teams having their success and tying the game up at nine and nine. However, in the second quarter Hallsville found their groove and got a five point lead.
Both teams came out in the second half to play with passion, scoring more in the third quarter than the first two combined. The harder Marshall tried to close the gap, the better Hallsville played. Both teams scored 19 points in the final quarter, but the Mavericks could not find the comeback.
The Mavericks were led by Gikovian McCoy, who put up 18 points and eight rebounds. Davernious Robinson was the runner-up with 17 points and six rebounds.
Hallsville's Anthon McDermott once again led his team's offensive efforts with 21 points to his name, seven assists and four rebounds. Luke Cheatham, Landon Bowden and Jace Johnston rounded out the top four, getting 14, 13 and 12 points respectively.
With this loss, Marshall falls to 14-19 in the season and 3-8 in their district, making it unlikely that they will play in the playoffs. They still have three more games to play. Their next match was against the Pine Tree Pirates on Tuesday.
Hallsville improves their record to 19-11 overall and 6-5 in the district, putting them at fourth place.