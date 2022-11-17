After a long and competitive match, Lindale secured a two point lead against the Hallsville Ladycats for a 48-46 win on Tuesday. Hallsville is now 1-2 in the season, and Lindale improves their record to 2-2.
Hallsville was led in points by Aubrey Marjason with 11 points, but many of the Ladycats put on a good performance offensively. Rylie Manshack got nine points, and Lamiaya Henderson, Teagan Hill and Hope Miles were all tied at eight.
The Ladycats were haunted by fouls this game — getting a total of 20 — which led to the Eagles getting 16 points from free throws alone.
Lindale relied on a few players putting up huge numbers. Three of their players scored almost all of the points. Marley Keith got 20 points, Jillian Ortiz got 16 and Brooke Everest got 11.
Lindale had 14 fouls called against them, which allowed Hallsville to get eight points from free throws.
Lindale goes against Whitney on Thursday. Hallsville will look to bounce back when they play against Sunnyvale on Friday.