HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats have officially begun their district season after losing a competitive match against Tyler Lions, 50-42.
Tyler High came out with an electric pace, scoring 18 points to the Bobcats’ four. After the first quarter, Hallsville was able to better keep up with that strong pace, even out-scoring Tyler in the fourth. However, the damage done from the first quarter was not easy to recover from against Tyler.
“We had a bad start and spent the rest of the night trying to get within striking range” said Head Coach Rusty Walker.
Tyler’s top scorers were Montrel Wade and Ashad Walker, who got 17 and 14 points respectively.
On the Bobcats’ side, the top scorers were Luke Cheatham with 13 and Anthon McDermott with 10. {span}Barnabas Baliraine added eight points and 12 rebounds.
Tyler’s next match is against Jacksonville on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Their next district match is the next Tuesday, Jan. 3, against Pine Tree.
Hallsville travels to San Marcos to participate in the San Marcos Holiday Tournament over Christmas Break before resuming district against Mt. Pleasant, who is undefeated and on a 16-game winning streak.