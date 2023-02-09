HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats met the Whitehouse Wildcats on Tuesday to scratch and claw for their position at fourth place — but the Wildcats managed to best the Bobcats by one point, 52-21, putting them one step closer to contending for that post-season spot.
The top four in the district will advance to playoffs. Whitehouse is currently in fifth place, and it is possible that they could unseat Hallsville and steal their playoff spot if they win their final games and the Bobcats lose theirs.
In the first quarter, Whitehouse was determined to prove that this time was different than their first match this season, when Hallsville won by 12 points. Both teams were having their success, and the period ended 15-13 in favor of Whitehouse. The Wildcats got further ahead in the second quarter, increasing the lead by two points.
After half-time, Hallsville managed to bring it back 37-33, and it looked like they were finding their groove.
Whitehouse rallied and brought it back to tied with less than a minute left.
With 40 seconds left on the clock, Whitehouse had possession of the ball and held it while the clock ran down, looking for a last second bucket. They got rushed the ball and looked to lay it up and missed but were fouled with 3 seconds left, giving them a free throw opportunity which they swished, putting them ahead by one point and securing the victory to the dismay of the home crowd.
Whitehouse’s scoring was led by three people equally. Bryon Hawkins, Keller Smith and Colton McMahon each put up 11 points. Layne Hooker was not far behind with eight points.
Hallsville’s scoreboard was topped by Luke Cheatham who put up 16 points. Jace Johnston followed closely with 14. Anthon McDermott and Kobe Gaut rounded out the top four with eight and seven points respectively.
With this win, Whitehouse is now at 5-7, still at fifth. Hallsville is still ahead at 6-6, but Whitehouse winning this game means that their cat fight with Hallsville for fourth place is not over. Their next challenge is an away game against Pine Tree (Longview) on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Bobcats’ playoff spot is still theirs to lose. If they win both of their next games they will secure it, regardless of what Whitehouse does. Their next chance to put some distance between them and the Wildcats is Friday when they take on the Texas Tigers (Texarkana) at home, starting at 7:30 p.m.