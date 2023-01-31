HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats welcomed the undefeated Mt. Pleasant Tigers to their home court for an all-time classic cat fight on Friday. The Tigers has not seen defeat yet this season, and the Bobcats were ready to give them their first loss.
The Bobcats came the closest any team has so far to robbing Mt. Pleasant of an undefeated record, but they fell short by two points, losing 46-44.
In the first quarter, Mt. Pleasant established an early lead in what looked like a normal game for the Tigers. However, in the second quarter Hallsville scratched back, putting the Bobcats just one points behind at 24-23 at the half-time buzzer.
When the teams got back out on the court, the Tigers repeated the first quarter, getting ahead again by six points. The final quarter saw Hallsville clawing their way back, scoring 13 points to the Tiger's nine in that quarter, but it was not enough to scratch a one onto Mt. Pleasant's record.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Kelcey Morris with 19 points, one rebound and one assist. Payton Chism was next up with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.
Hallsville's offensive efforts were led by Luke Cheatham, who had the most individual points in the game with 20. Anthon McDermott, Kobe Gaut and Jace Johnston filled out the top four with eight, eight and four points respectively.
Hallsville losing this match moves them to 17-11 in the season and 4-5 in the district. They looked to bounce back against Pine Tree at home on Tuesday.