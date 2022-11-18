Hallsville – After being neck-and-neck for the first half, the Hallsville Bobcats used a big third quarter to pull away and earn a 62-49 win over the Bullard Panthers on Tuesday.
The scores per quarter for Bullard were 10 — 13 — 13 — 13, and Hallsville had similar scores for the first, second and fourth quarters. However, in the third quarter Hallsville scored 23, 10 more than the quarter before and after.
The Bobcats were led in scoring by Luke Cheatham with 20, followed by Anthon Mcdermott with 18 and Jace Johnston with eight.
Barnabas Baliraine finished with six, Landon Bowden five, Brendon Williams four and Grayson Magestro two.
McDermott and Baliraine led the team in rebounds with 11 and six respectively.
The Bobcats will try to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they host Jacksonville on Friday.