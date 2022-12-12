HALLSVILLE — The Bobcats have another great tournament run, going 3-1 in the Decatur Invitational Tournament and getting second place.
The tournament had a dramatic start for the Bobcats when they beat the Texas City Stingarees by one point, 58-57. As per usual, Luke Cheatham and Anthon McDermott led the team in scoring, with 23 and 18 points respectively.
Round two of the tournament was a little more comfortable for Hallsville when they won against the Boswell Pioneers with a 18-point lead. The Hallsville duo of Cheatham and McDermott once again led the team with 16 and 11 points. Landon Bowden and Barnabas Baliraine got 9 points each.
The semi-finals match was another close one when Hallsville beat Fossil Ridge 50-45. McDermott and Cheatham put up big numbers on the board again with 21 and 16 respectively.
Hallsville lost a competitive finals match against Weatherford 59-49, getting their second loss of the season so far. McDermott and Luke Cheatham got 17 and 11 points. The Bobcats record is now 11-2.
The Bobcats play at Liberty-Eylau on Friday, Dec. 16 before beginning District 15-5A play at home vs. Tyler High. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.