LONGVIEW — Hallsville desperately needed to win Tuesday’s game against Longview to secure their position in the UIL playoffs. With Whitehouse only one win behind the Bobcats, this was their last chance to avoid a tiebreaker match with the Wildcats and secure a spot in the playoffs.
Hallsville ended Whitehouse’s season and continued their own by beating Longview, 50-43.
Hallsville came out hot and got a six point lead by the end of the first quarter. The Longview Lobos brought the game to tied by the end of the first half by outscoring the Bobcats in the second half, 10-4.
With how many close games there have been for Hallsville this season, the Bobcats started to feel the pressure of the moment. With their playoff spot on the line, they rose to the occasion.
The Lobos picked up the pace in the third quarter, but Hallsville matched it and outscored them 16-12 in the third quarter.
The Bobcats kept the momentum and ended their season on top by scoring 16 in the last quarter, extending the lead to seven at the final buzzer.
The Lobos’ top scorers were Robert Blandburg, Davis Justice, Chris Head and Chris Wilder with 13, 11, seven and seven points respectively.
Hallsville’s offensive efforts was led by the iconic duo, Anthon McDermott and and Luke Cheatham, who put up 22 and 14 points respectively. Barnabas Baliraine rounded out the top three with four points.
Longview finished the season at 3rd place with a record of 8-6.
Hallsville finally secured their place in the playoffs, staying out of a tiebreaker match with Whitehouse. Hallsville ends district-play with a 7-7 record, compared to Whitehouse’s 6-8.
Their first rounds of the playoffs are to be announced.