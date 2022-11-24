HALLSVILLE — Despite a third quarter scare, the Bobcats scratched and clawed their way to victory against the Dragons, keeping a perfect season record of 4-0.
The Dragons came into Hallsville on Tuesday looking to keep their undefeated record with a victory over the surging Bobcats. The game was close. However, Bobcat No. 22 Anthon McDermott and his squad would not be denied.
McDermott lead the team and the match in scoring with 24, followed closely by Luke Cheatham at 18.
The Dragons were able to stay within striking range for most of the game. Their scoring was more evenly distributed across the roster. Bryce Tolden, Jaylon Brown and Keelon Henderson were the top Nacogdoches scorers with 14, 11, and 10 respectively.
The Bobcats will put their winning streak on the line once again next Saturday in an away game against Commerce.
Nacogdoches will try to bounce back against Jacksonville next Tuesday at their home gym.