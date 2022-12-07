HALLSVILLE — The Bobcats have been having a great season so far. They are currently 8-1, and last week placed third after going 3-1 at the Royse City Tournament. They are hoping that this amount of experience and hard work will allow them to scratch and claw their way to title contention.
Head Coach Rusty Walker reflected on last week’s tournament and says that the experience they get from these tournaments is key to being able to compete with such a good district.
“We go to tournaments to get experience against good competition. It was a very competitive tournament,” said Walker. “We lost the first game, the second game we won handily, the third game we only one by one because of a defense stop. Those kinds of games are great experiences to prepare us for the big games coming up. The last game felt really good because we beat the host city’s team on their home court.”
Hallsville is in an unusual situation this season. Last season they graduated 10 of their players; only Anthon McDermott and Luke Cheatham are returning from last season’s roster.
“Nine of our guys had no varsity experience before this season. That’s been the most satisfying part about this season, seeing how much better they get throughout the season,” said Walker.
Walker says that he wanted the toughest opponents and tournaments before District 15-5A II play because his fresh roster needed that varsity experience.
“Our goal coming into district play is to not have any excuses. When district play comes, there are no excuses. We wanted a challenging pre-district schedule so that we could get our players up to speed and prepare for the tough competition that starts later this month.”
Despite the little varsity experience at the start of the season, Walker says he is proud of his squad.
“From the first day of school this roster has been a pleasure to work with. We’re feeling good about the development of our program. It’s not only varsity either; our whole program is working hard.”
Walker knows that matches against their District 15-5A II opponents will be a battle every day. Their district includes teams such as Tyler, Marshall, Longview and Whitehouse.
“With our district, it’s always going to be a battle. Every team in this district can win any game, so we have to go into every match as if it’s our most important match of the season. Our league is really athletic. We’re really trying to prepare for those battles” said Walker.
The Hallsville Bobcats play in the Decatur Invitational on Thursday, and their district season starts on Dec. 20, when they face off against the Tyler Lions at home.