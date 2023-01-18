WHITEHOUSE — Hallsville establishes a winning streak by beating Whitehouse, 58-46 on Friday — their third victory in a row against district opponents.
Both teams came out of the locker room ready to play. The first quarter saw both teams finding their success. Whitehouse got 16 points and Hallsville 19 points in the first.
In the second quarter, Hallsville set a new pace that Whitehouse could not keep up with, falling behind 16 points. Whitehouse was unable to mount a comeback, ultimately losing by 12 points.
The Hallsville Bobcats were led to victory by Anthon McDermott with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Greyson Magestro was the runner-up with 13 points and two steals. Rounding out the top three was Barnabas Baliraine with eight points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Whitehouse’s record falls to 12-11 overall and 2-3 in the district. They were set to play Tuesday at home against Pine Tree.
The Bobcats now have a positive district record at 3-2 and an overall record or 16-8. They looked to continue their streak at the Texas Tigers (Texarkana) also on Tuesday.