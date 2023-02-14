HALLSVILLE — Hallsville still needs a win to secure fourth place and put them in the playoffs after the Texas High Tigers put another scratch in their claim Friday with a 75-63 victory.
Whitehouse is nipping at Hallsville’s heels, hoping for a tie-breaker match to determine the final playoff spot.
Texas High, who failed to qualify for playoffs, were still determined to finish their season strong on Friday.
Hallsville fell behind early, the Texas Tigers were playing at a pace the Bobcats could not keep up with. The first quarter ended with an eight point lead for the Tigers. Things got worse for Hallsville in the second quarter as the Tigers increased the lead by 12 points, ending the first half with a 36-16 score.
In the third quarter, Hallsville’s confidence started to grow, and they were finally keeping up with the Tigers. That confidence reached a peak in the fourth quarter when Kam McDonald went on a streak of impressive field goals, thrilling everyone in the crowd. They shrank the lead to 12 points, but the Tigers kept playing well and were able to shut down the rally from Hallsville.
The Tigers’ scoring was led by Damon Augustus, who put up 21 points. David Potter was not far behind with 16 points. Alex Orr rounded out the top three by getting 14 points himself.
Anthon McDermott once again led the Bobcats in scoring with 19 points. Kam McDonald, after putting on a show in the last quarter, was in second place with 12 points. Luke Cheatham was the third top scorer by putting up 11 points.
With this victory, Texas High improves their record to 5-15 overall and 4-9 in the district. Their last game is at home against Pine Tree on Tuesday.
Hallsville goes to Longview on Valentine’s Day for their final match of the regular season, starting at 7:30 p.m.
With this loss, Hallsville is still in danger of having to play a tie-breaker against Whitehouse. Fortunately for the Bobcats, the Wildcats also lost their match against Pine Tree on Friday.
Hallsville is still a win ahead of Whitehouse, but if they lose their next match and Whitehouse wins theirs, then they will have to play one final Battle of the Cats for the final playoff spot.