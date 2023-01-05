HARLETON — The Lady Wildcats got to back in action with a big performance against Linden-Kildare on Tuesday, winning 42-24
The Wildcats were ready to get to work, as in the first quarter they scored 10 more points than the Linden-Kildare Tigers. After getting a comfortable lead, the Tigers could not find a way to turn the tables and Harleton finished 18 points ahead.
Hannah Wight led the Wildcats offense with 12 points and nine rebounds. Emma Reynolds was the runner-up with eight points, four rebounds and two steals. Nevaeh Dent also got eight points with one rebound.
Harleton improves their record 4-6 and 1-1 in district play. Linden-Kildare falls to 5-14 in this season and 0-4 in their district.
Linden-Kildare plays against Hawkins at home next Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
Harleton’s next opponent is also Hawkins, but they play at Harleton on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m.