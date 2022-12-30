HARLETON — The Harleton Lady Wildcats stayed busy during the holiday season in between district matches, losing a competitive non-conference match against the West Rusk Raiders, 51-46.
Both teams were evenly matched in the first quarter, but West Rusk got a eight-point lead in the second quarter. Despite the Wildcats outscoring the Raiders in the last quarter, they weren’t able to make up the lead, losing the match by five points
The Lady Raiders had many players on the scoreboard. Keke Murphy and Kimora Pryor both got 13 points, and Kimora’s sister Raven got 10. Faith Cochran got nine and Isabella Mata got six.
Harleton’s scoring was mostly a two lady effort. Anabelle Green and Emma Reynolds put up 17 points each.
West Rusk’s next district match is against Arp on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at home. That game starts at 5 p.m.
Harleton resumes their district play against Linden-Kildare at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6:20 p.m.