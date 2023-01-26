ELYSIAN FIELDS — After losing 51-31 in Jefferson on Dec. 20, Elysian Fields was looking to use the home court advantage to even the head-to-head record. However, the Bulldogs weren’t bothered and won by three more points this time around on Tuesday for a 58-35 win.
Jefferson got the early lead thanks to a trio of 3-pointers made by Kenneth Ross, Ronald Garrett and Luke Elder in the first quarter. They scored 17 points to Elysian Field’s 12 points in the first quarter, grew the lead by nine in the second and increased it by another 10 in the third quarter. In the final quarter, the Yellowjackets were finally keeping up with the Bulldogs on the court, but they only made up three points.
The Yellowjackets’ offensive efforts were led by Nunu Kennedy and Davian Rather, who both put up eight points. David Hutson wasn’t far behind with six points to his name.
Ross led the team overall with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Bowman was the runner-up with 15 points and nine rebounds. Elder had 11 points and four rebounds.
The Yellowjackets are now 1-6 in their district and 6-14 overall. They go to Tatum on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
With this victory, Jefferson is now 6-1 in their district and 18-5 overall. They play at home against Waskom on Friday.